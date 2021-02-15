Marquette County Sheriff's Office seeking fugitive who cut off tether

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive.

Darrell Patterson, 23, was released from jail with a GPS tether on January 20. He cut off the tether on February 4 and fled supervision.

Patterson is wanted out of Marquette County Circuit Court on four counts of absconding/forfeiting bond and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

He’s described as 6’2” and 160 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 906-225-8441.