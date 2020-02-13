Marquette Mountain purchased by Wisconsin businessman

MARQUETTE, MI-- Marquette Mountain Ski Area and its surrounding 330 acres have been sold.

Pete and Lois O’Dovero sold the resort to Eric and Sarah Jorgensen. Eric Jorgensen is the President and CEO of JX Enterprises, Inc., a family business serving the heavy- and medium-duty truck transportation industry in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Based in Hartland, WI, the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A press release says plans will unfold over the next few years to build on the Marquette Mountain experience. That will rely on cultivating the diverse environment and strengthening ties with Northern Michigan University and the City of Marquette.

“A vibrant ski operation is an important part of recruiting students and employees to NMU,” says Northern President Fritz Erickson. “Additionally we recently announced the addition of varsity men’s and women’s alpine ski teams, who will compete in the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association. Marquette Mountain will be their home training site.”

Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli says, “The news that the Marquette Mountain Ski Hill has been purchased is very exciting and something that I see as only positive for the City of Marquette and the Marquette community.”

Marquette Mountain opened in 1957 as Cliff’s Ridge and operated under different entities until the O’Doveros bought it in 1987.