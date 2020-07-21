Marquette Mountain revamping trails, hiring people

MARQUETTE, MI-- Marquette Mountain Resort officials say they’re upgrading the facility and hiring new workers in the coming weeks.

Resort President Eric Jorgensen says plans are underway to expand tree skiing—known as glades. Biking trails that cater to families and new riders from the top of the mountain to the base are also in the works, as well as improvements to the existing six trails.

Marquette Mountain plans to hire 30 to 45 new employees soon. The positions include a wide range of jobs. Those interested in the openings can go to marquettemountain.com/employment.