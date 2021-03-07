Marquette Police arrest man who hits another with frying pans

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Marquette man as been arrested for numerous felonies, including assault with intent to murder.

February 28th just after 4 a.m. city police were dispatched to a home invasion complaint at a residence on the 400 block of W. Hewitt. Investigation showed

32-year-old Alexander Chapoton assaulted another man with two frying pans. The injured victim countered the assault by stabbing Chapoton.

Both men were taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment and have since been discharged.

Chapoton is charged with assault with intent to murder, 1st-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less that murder. He remains lodged at the Marquette County Jail on a $500,000 bond, cash or surety.