Marquette prison locked down following assault on sergeant

MARQUETTE, MI-- Another correctional officer at the Marquette Branch Prison has been assaulted by inmates.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it happened Monday during Level-5 yard. Four prisoners attacked another inmate in what was believed to be a gang dispute. A sergeant tried to break it up and was punched in the head. Other staff on site deployed chemical agents and ended the incident.

The officer was taken to the hospital for potential head injuries. No other staff was injured.

The prison remains on lockdown.