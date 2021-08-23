Masks once again required in all NMU buildings

MARQUETTE, MI-- Effective immediately, all people—vaccinated or unvaccinated—must wear masks when indoors at all Northern Michigan University facilities.

Marquette County’s COVID classification has risen from “moderate” to “substantial”—just one step below the “high” classification. The CDC recommends masks over nose and mouth for everyone in the top two levels.

The only exceptions to the new rule are residence hall rooms and apartments, private offices, when an individual is the lone person in a university vehicle, and when an individual is actively eating in an NMU eatery.

The mask requirement includes visitors on campus and groups renting N-M-U facilities. Masks do not need to be worn when outdoors except when in a large gathering of people when social distancing is not possible.

NMU is monitoring the COVID situation and will reevaluate mask requirements as the situation changes.