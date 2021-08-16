Masks required at Bay College, GCC

ESCANABA, MI-- Bay College and Gogebic Community College are requiring masks on campus starting Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are recommending universal indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status. Bay College will require all students, staff, faculty, and visitors to wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose when indoors on college property. Employees will not be required to wear a face covering while in their office.

Social distancing and hygiene protocols will be followed at both schools.

Bay College and the local health departments will offer free walk-in vaccination clinics on campuses for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the first week of classes.