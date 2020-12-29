McBroom and Markkanen statement on restraining order against Café Rosetta

LANSING, MI-- State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, and Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, issued the following statement on Tuesday, blasting a restraining order filed against Calumet-based Café Rosetta in an Ingham County court:

“Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Director Robert Gordon, and their department bureaucrats in their crackdown against hardworking Upper Peninsula residents and property owners.

“The state has created a no-win situation for our U.P. businesses. Sadly, today, Café Rosetta is its latest target. Those who refuse to close just to survive are having their duly paid licenses revoked and property rights seized or destroyed by bureaucrats in Lansing.

“While the Legislature took action to provide businesses with relief in the recent budget supplemental, the governor also showed her lack of empathy for businesses across the state and slashed the funding today by line-item veto.

“The regular, democratic process for laws must be restored, allowing for debates over laws and rules and for the will of the people to prevail. We must also repeal these old laws that allow any administration so much unchecked power. In this fight against COVID-19, and for the soul of our state and nation, restaurants are not the problem — why else won’t the governor share her science for how Café Rosetta is a problem, but big box stores and casinos are not?

“Michigan continues to be one of the highest per capita infection states yet has the most regulations and orders of all states. While the governor finds the order necessary due to the infection, it seems obvious to many of us that the orders accomplish little for saving from the virus and everything for destroying lives.”