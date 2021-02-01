MCHD to call people on vaccine waiting list Tuesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- On Tuesday, February 2nd the Marquette County Health Department will be calling residents who are on the pre-registration list for a COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 6th.

Staff will contact registrants based on their place on the list, using both online and phone registrations. About 600 appointment slots are available. The health department number will be 906-475-9977 or similar, and officials will make two attempts to reach the registrant. They will leave a message on the first try so the resident knows to expect a second call. Those who miss the calls will remain on the list for the next round of appointments.

People 65 and older can be placed on the pre-registration waiting list by going to www.mqthealth.org or by calling 906-475-7847. Please do not register more than once.