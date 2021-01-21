MCHD developing vaccine pre-registration procedure

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is creating a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration process for people 65 and older.

Officials say that will allow people to get their name on a list for an appointment. When the health department confirms how much vaccine it will receive, officials will use the list to call residents to schedule vaccination appointments.

The pre-registration process is being developed and is not yet operational. The MCHD is asking people not to call the health department to pre-register at this time. Officials are increasing the infrastructure and staff needed to accommodate the pre-registration process.

Additional details will be released in the next few days.