MCHD getting help with contact tracing

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is overwhelmed with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The county continues to see an increase in daily positive cases, and the health department has reached its capacity to respond to every case on the day it’s received. Officials have sought assistance to deal with case investigations.

Those with positive COVID results may be contacted in one of three ways: directly by an MCHD nurse, through a text message or email from Patient Education Genius, or by a contact tracer working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say if there’s a delay in communication, COVID-positive residents should isolate for 10 days, either from the onset of symptoms or from the day the positive test was taken, identify and notify close contacts from 48 hours before symptoms appeared or the day of the test, and tell close contacts to monitor themselves for symptoms and quarantine for 10 days if not vaccinated.