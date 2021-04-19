MDOT moving forward with US-2 resurfacing next week

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Work to resurface US-2 in Dickinson County starts April 26.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will resurface about 8 miles of the highway from Michigan Avenue in Iron Mountain to west of Fifth Avenue in the city of Norway. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction using lane closures and traffic shifts.

The project will also incorporate an ongoing work zone safety review process between M-DOT and the contractor. The pilot program will identify new safety procedures to keep workers and motorists safer during the project.

Work is expected to be completed in July of 2022.