MENOMINEE COUNTY

MENOMINEE COUNTY SHERIFF (vote for not more than 1)

Patrick James Armbrust (R): 1,294

Joe Grinsteiner (R): 1,120

____________________

NORTH CENTRAL SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE

Yes: 430 No: 128

____________________

Daggett Township Fire Department Millage

Yes: 119 No: 31

Daggett Township Road Maintenance Millage

Yes: 118 No: 31

____________________

Faithorn Township Supervisor (vote for not more than 1)

Jeff Kiser (R): 48

G. Justin Varda (R): 31

____________________

Meyer Township Supervisor (vote for not more than 1)

Ray Gurgall (R): 100

Chad Knodl (R): 75

____________________

Nadeau Township Fire Department Millage

Yes: 189 No: 66

____________________

Stephenson Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Millage

Yes: 82 No: 30