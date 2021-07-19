Menominee County logger charged with stealing timber

MENOMINEE, MI-- A Stephenson man has been bound over to Menominee County Circuit Court on three felonies associated with stealing timber from the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Raymond Vetort, owner of R&J Logging, is charged with trespassing or damages to state land-$20,000 or more, larceny, and malicious destruction-trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil-$20,000 or more.

Although Vetort’s business had a contract to enter and log on state land, he allegedly marked and took timber that was not allowed by the contract.

Vetort is set to be arraigned Tuesday in circuit court.