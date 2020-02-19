Michigan AG staffs Marquette office

MARQUETTE, MI-- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has appointed Assistant Attorney General Jessica Pelto to the Marquette satellite office.

Pelto graduated from Rapid River High School, attended Northern Michigan University, and earned her law degree at Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing.

Pelto had a private practice in Escanaba and worked for the Delta County Friend of the Court before serving as the county’s chief assistant prosecutor. For the past year Pelto has represented defendants at their initial court appearance and administered the court-appointed attorney program through a Michigan Indigent Defense Commission grant.

Pelto is assigned to the Michigan Department of Corrections Division. She will handle the defense of the MDOC and its employees.

The satellite office is on the campus of Northern Michigan University.