Michigan denied standardized testing waiver for this year

By 3 hours ago

LANSING, MI (AP)--   The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan's request to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement that came late Tuesday means that in the next few weeks students must take the exams. The state Education Department has said they take away from important time for teachers to catch up students on what they might have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state had hoped to substitute standardized testing with benchmark examinations to inform parents and teachers of areas in need of review. But the federal Education Department did not grant the request made in January.

U.S. Department of Education
standardized testing waiver

Michigan asks for a waiver of standardized testing for 2021

By Jan 26, 2021

LANSING, MI (AP)--   The Michigan Department of Education again has asked the U.S. Department of Education to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year so Michigan teachers can focus on making sure students are caught up in their education.

State Superintendent Michael Rice says in the request that Michigan can’t safely and uniformly administer a fair standardized test.