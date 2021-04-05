Michigan ends week with 8,400 new virus cases, a big jump

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan topped 8,400 Saturday, the highest daily total since early December.

The health department also reported 57 deaths from COVID-19, including 51 that were identified through a records check and had occurred earlier. The weekly number of new cases was 24% higher than the previous week. At the same time, vaccines are being administered statewide, with the minimum age dropping to 16 Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says there's light at the end of the tunnel but Michigan still is “in the tunnel.”