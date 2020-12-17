Michigan House adds drunken driving to expungement program

LANSING, MI (AP)-- People with drunken driving convictions would be added to an expungement program under a bill that was approved Wednesday in the Michigan House.

The legislation will go to the Senate. First-time drunken driving offenses weren’t part of an expungement law that was signed earlier this year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Supporters say hundreds of thousands of people could benefit.

In Michigan, an expungement clears the public record of a conviction, so it does not appear in a background check. Police still keep a non-public record, but people would no longer have to disclose their criminal past on job applications or other forms.



