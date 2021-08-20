Michigan redistricting panel OKs mapping process, schedule

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved a process and schedule to adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end.

The 10-2 vote Thursday came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate, and state House districts rather than go one at a time.

The schedule calls for drafting to begin Friday and end October 8, when the panel will publish draft maps.

Public hearings will be held October 11-28. The commission will vote on proposed maps November 5. A public comment period will start November 14. The panel could finalize district lines December 30.