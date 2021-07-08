Michigan Secretary of State extends license branch hours

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is looking to get through the backlog of residents seeking services at branch offices after the COVID-19 pandemic by extending hours and making it easier to renew driver's licenses and state IDs.

Benson announced during a news conference in Detroit Wednesday that starting July 19 branch offices will extend their weekday hours by an extra hour through September 30. On Mondays and Thursdays branch offices will close at 6 p.m. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays offices will open at 8 a.m.

Benson says that will provide in-person services to 120,000 additional Michigan residents.