Mobile food pantries coming to the UP to help those in need

By 6 hours ago

MARQUETTE, MI--   Feeding America West Michigan is bringing food trucks to the U.P. over the next month.

At each Mobile Pantry event, 15,000 pounds of food will be distributed to community members in need. Each family will receive a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods.

Participants do not need to show ID or proof of income to get food, but they will have to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food.

All Mobile Pantries are providing drive-thru service. Attendees should ensure there is space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.

Upper Peninsula dates are as follows (all times are Eastern):

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Friday, July 23, 2021

Tags: 
Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank
Mobile Food Pantries