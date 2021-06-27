Mobile food pantries coming to the UP to help those in need

MARQUETTE, MI-- Feeding America West Michigan is bringing food trucks to the U.P. over the next month.
At each Mobile Pantry event, 15,000 pounds of food will be distributed to community members in need. Each family will receive a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods.
Participants do not need to show ID or proof of income to get food, but they will have to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food.
All Mobile Pantries are providing drive-thru service. Attendees should ensure there is space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.
Upper Peninsula dates are as follows (all times are Eastern):
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
- 10:00 AM - Schoolcraft County, Central Park Ball Field - On Tannery Rd., 345 Elm Street, Manistique, MI 49854
Thursday, July 1, 2021
- 10:00 AM - Marquette County, North Iron Church - 910 Palms Ave. Ishpeming, 910 Palms Ave., Ishpeming, MI 49849
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
- 4:00 PM - Chippewa County, United Way of the EUP - Kinross Recreation Center, 43 Wood Lake Rd., Kincheloe, MI 49788
Thursday, July 8, 2021
- 12:30 PM - Marquette County, Marquette YMCA, 1420 Pine Street, Marquette, MI 49855
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
- 10:00 AM - Marquette County, Silver Creek Thrift Store, 219 Silver Creek Road, Marquette, MI 49855
Thursday, July 15, 2021
- 10:00 AM - Alger County, Trenary Community Center, E2997 State Hwy. M67, Trenary, MI 49891
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
- 11:00 AM - Menominee County, M&M Plaza (old Kmart parking lot), 1307 8th Ave., Menominee, MI 49858
Thursday, July 22, 2021
- 4:00 PM - Chippewa County, Big Bear Arena (Chi Mukwa), 2 Ice Circle Chi Mukwa (Big Bear), Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783
Friday, July 23, 2021
- 5:00 PM - Dickinson County, Norway Community Food Pantry, 130 O'Dill Drive, Norway, MI 49870