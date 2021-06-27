Mobile food pantries coming to the UP to help those in need

MARQUETTE, MI-- Feeding America West Michigan is bringing food trucks to the U.P. over the next month.

At each Mobile Pantry event, 15,000 pounds of food will be distributed to community members in need. Each family will receive a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods.

Participants do not need to show ID or proof of income to get food, but they will have to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food.

All Mobile Pantries are providing drive-thru service. Attendees should ensure there is space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.

Upper Peninsula dates are as follows (all times are Eastern):

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

10:00 AM - Schoolcraft County, Central Park Ball Field - On Tannery Rd., 345 Elm Street, Manistique, MI 49854

Thursday, July 1, 2021

10:00 AM - Marquette County, North Iron Church - 910 Palms Ave. Ishpeming, 910 Palms Ave., Ishpeming, MI 49849

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

4:00 PM - Chippewa County, United Way of the EUP - Kinross Recreation Center, 43 Wood Lake Rd., Kincheloe, MI 49788

Thursday, July 8, 2021

12:30 PM - Marquette County, Marquette YMCA, 1420 Pine Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

10:00 AM - Marquette County, Silver Creek Thrift Store, 219 Silver Creek Road, Marquette, MI 49855

Thursday, July 15, 2021

10:00 AM - Alger County, Trenary Community Center, E2997 State Hwy. M67, Trenary, MI 49891

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

11:00 AM - Menominee County, M&M Plaza (old Kmart parking lot), 1307 8th Ave., Menominee, MI 49858

Thursday, July 22, 2021

4:00 PM - Chippewa County, Big Bear Arena (Chi Mukwa), 2 Ice Circle Chi Mukwa (Big Bear), Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783

Friday, July 23, 2021