More than 800 vaccination appointments made with MCHD for coronavirus vaccine

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department scheduled a total of 845 coronavirus vaccination appointments for residents 65 and older Wednesday.

That accounts for the total number available based on the department’s current allotment. Officials say while they experienced some technical difficulties getting the online appointment link to work, most of the 517 appointments available through the web were filled within 30 seconds of going live. The remaining

328 appointments were made by phone.

The health department will announce additional appointment availability for those 65 and older Friday. The number of appointments will be determined by the allotment of vaccine from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The health department is encouraging all residents 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to