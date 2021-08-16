More cases of the Delta variant detected in western UP

HOUGHTON, MI-- Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton and Ontonagon counties are now classified as having a substantial or high transmission risk of COVID-19.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department says the Delta variant continues to be detected in Houghton and Gogebic counties, and has now been found in Baraga County. In alignment with the CDC, the department recommends everyone—including those who are fully vaccinated—wear a mask in public indoor settings. A mask is particularly important when attending indoor or public gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Officials say research shows the COVID vaccines provide protection against the Delta variant. Most people who experience a breakthrough infection after they are fully vaccinated report mild or no symptoms and have an extremely low risk of hospitalization or death.

Past infection with COVID-19 doesn’t ensure protection from the Delta variant, so people who have had COVID before are encouraged to get vaccinated.