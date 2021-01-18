More coronavirus vaccine doses given to Marquette County Health Department

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is offering more COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Marquette for those 65 and older.

Clinics will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northern Center on NMU’s campus.

To schedule an appointment go to www.mqthealth.org and click on the scheduling link. If you need assistance, please call 475-7847. Due to vaccine availability a limited number of appointments will be available. Those who show up without an appointment will not be able to get a vaccination at that time.

The link to make an appointment will be available Monday at 10 a.m.