More road projects to get underway in U.P.

MARQUETTE, MI-- A couple more U.P. road projects will get up and running next week.

On Monday US-2 will be resurfaced from west of North 30th Street in Escanaba to the Menominee County line west of Bark River. Work will include crack sealing, paving, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings.

The project’s estimated completion date is August 21.

On May 13 the Michigan Department of Transportation is completing work on a project to remove and replace a deteriorated culvert on M-35 over a tributary of O’Neal Creek in Marquette County. Officials say it should be done by June 15.