More serious assaults reported at Marquette Branch Prison

MARQUETTE, MI-- An inmate at Marquette Branch Prison assaulted two female staff members this week.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says on Monday the prisoner charged a female officer. She was able to pull away from the inmate and other staff intervened.

The officer was not injured in the attack.

The prisoner was placed in a segregation area where the cells have an extra doorway and vestibule.

On Thursday a female counselor went to see the inmate. While she was in the vestibule he grabbed her hand and pulled her arm through the cell bars. As her body was pinned to the bars the prisoner twisted her arm and wrist. The counselor was able to escape his grasp and leave the cell area. She eventually sought medical treatment.

The prisoner has been transferred to the Baraga Correctional Facility.

Thursday’s incident marks the seventh serious assault at the prison this year.