MPSC to hold public hearing on Enbridge’s request to replace, relocate Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac

LANSING, MI-- The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on Aug. 24 to take input on Enbridge Energy LP’s request for siting authority of its plans to relocate a segment of the Line 5 pipeline to a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Members of the public wishing to make comments are urged to register in advance because of the high number of people expected to participate.

The hearing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. The meeting will take place virtually with public participation by telephone, consistent with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order 2020-154 permitting electronic meetings to preserve the public’s health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MPSC in June established a full hearing process on Enbridge Energy’s proposed relocation of approximately four miles of the Line 5 pipeline, the 645-mile interstate pipeline that spans both Michigan peninsulas to transport light crude oil, natural gas liquids and propane. Enbridge proposes replacing two 20-inch pipelines that now rest on the lakebed with a single 30-inch pipeline that would be housed in a proposed utility tunnel 60 to 250 feet beneath the lakebed. The proposed pipeline would involve a new easement and a 99-year lease of public trust property.

The hearing is open to the public, and all members of the public may participate by using the following Microsoft Teams hearing link, https://bit.ly/2P7RVJG, or by calling 248-509-0316 and entering the conference ID number, 998 713 012, followed by #, when prompted. Please note, those wishing to make comments during the hearing may only do so by calling into the hearing using the phone number and conference ID identified above.

The MPSC launched a dedicated webpage, www.michigan.gov/MPSCLine5, to enable the public to monitor Enbridge’s siting application and related requests. Background resources on the MPSC’s siting authority under Act 16 and opportunities for the public to participate are available.

Those who wish to comment during the Aug. 24 public hearing are strongly encouraged to pre-register by 3 p.m. (Eastern time) on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Members of the public may pre-register by using the registration form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPSCLine5PublicHearing or by calling 800-292-9555.