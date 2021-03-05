MSP apprehends two suspected meth distributors

BRUCE CROSSING, MI-- Two arrests have been made in what officials say was an attempt to distribute meth in Ontonagon County.

On Wednesday troopers from the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle on US-45 near Bruce Crossing. Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team had determined a 31-year-old man from Rockland and 29-year-old man from White Pine had been distributing large quantities of the drug in the county. They were traveling to Michigan from Dayton, Ohio when they were stopped.

A K-9 unit searched the exterior of the vehicle and troopers found a half-pound of meth in the engine compartment and two pounds of marijuana in the rear storage compartment. Detectives also seized a digital scale, cell phones and other paraphernalia used to smuggle drugs. A search warrant was executed at a house on French Shanty Road in Rockland. Detectives seized a pistol, three rifles, more digital scales and other electronic devices.

The suspects remain lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail. Their names have not been released.

Additional charges are expected.