MSP investigates fatal Spalding Township crash

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle accident in Menominee County.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were dispatched Sunday around 7:30 p.m. to US-2/41 just east of Powers in Spalding Township. They say an eastbound vehicle driven by a 78-year-old Menominee County man crossed the centerline and struck a westbound pickup driven by a 65-year-old man, also of Menominee County.

The 78-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old man was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.