MSP seeks suspects in Republic B&E

SOUTH REPUBLIC, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post are investigating the breaking and entering of a South Republic business.

Someone broke into Peter’s True Value in the early morning hours of April 1 and took several items, including tobacco and alcohol. State Police evidence technicians were able to obtain prints and DNA samples from the scene.

The owner of the business is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Negaunee Post at 475-9922.