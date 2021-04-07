MSP seeks suspects in Republic B&E

By 7 hours ago

SOUTH REPUBLIC, MI--   Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post are investigating the breaking and entering of a South Republic business.

Someone broke into Peter’s True Value in the early morning hours of April 1 and took several items, including tobacco and alcohol. State Police evidence technicians were able to obtain prints and DNA samples from the scene.

The owner of the business is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Negaunee Post at 475-9922.

Tags: 
Michigan State Police Negaunee Post
Peter's True Value
South Republic
breaking and entering