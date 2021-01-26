Mt. Bohemia feels effects of little snow

KEWEENAW PENINSULA (MPRN)-- A well-known ski resort in the Keweenaw is still closed due to a lack of snow.

Mount Bohemia is feeling the effects of a warm winter.

Bohemia is known for tight glade runs, steep terrain and lots of fresh, ungroomed powder. But President Lonnie Glieberman says they’re down about 150 inches of snow compared to last year.

The resort is considering snow-making machines, but Glieberman worries what that would do to Bohemia’s reputation.

“You feel awful. It’s not who we are. It’s like Ferrari making a station wagon – it’s not who Ferarri is,” he says.

Glieberman says he thinks the weird winter is due to climate change.

The resort hopes to open some of its runs by Wednesday.