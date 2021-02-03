MTU's Winter Carnival being held in a different way

HOUGHTON, MI-- Winter Carnival at Michigan Tech will be held this year, but it will look a bit different.

The nearly century-long event starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday. This winter’s theme is “Our Favorite Cartoons for Snowy Afternoons.”

Officials say some carnival events—like all-nighter broomball, dogsled rides and fireworks—have been canceled to keep students safe. Protocols for the month-long competition include wearing face masks, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and keeping the number of people working on each statue under 25. The all-nighter Wednesday night won’t include food vendors, a snow dance floor or games, but DJs will be installed at spots around campus to create a fun atmosphere.

For more information about Winter Carnival go to mtu.edu/carnival/2021.