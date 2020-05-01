National Poetry Month - Alex Vartan Gubbins Pt. 2

April is National Poetry Month, and Public Radio 90 observes the occasion by presenting readings by poets from Northern Michigan University and surrounding communities.

We hear the second round of poetry from Alex Vartan Gubbins. He's written and recorded poems in four languages: Arabic, Armenian, Anishinaabemowin, and English. He's also recorded each poem in the native language with its translation into English.

The first of two poems is called Inside the Forest, and will be read first in English, then in Anishnaabemowin. This poem is an NMU project; Alex has been auditing the language at NMU, and also working closely with Professor Jud Sojourn. Then, a poem in English: A Poem for the Passed: An Encomium for Aghassi Manukyan. This is the sole poem that Alex composed in English. Manukyan died a few years ago; he coached for the Olympic program at NMU.

Alex's poetry originally aired on Public Radio 90 on 4/28/2020 & 4/29/2020

