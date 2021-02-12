New LSCP chief found

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Lake Superior Community Partnership has named its next CEO.

Sarah Lucas has been tapped to lead the economic development organization. She has a 20-year career in economic development, small and rural community development and housing.

Lucas served as Community Development Director for Networks Northwest, a 10-county regional planning agency in Northwest Lower Michigan, the US Economic Development Administration (EDA), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and regional economic development organizations.

Lucas was selected from a nationwide pool of candidates. She will succeed Amy Clickner, who has led the LSCP from its inception nearly 25 years ago.