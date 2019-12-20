New trustee joins NMU Board

MARQUETTE, MI-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made an appointment to Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees.

Donna Murray-Brown of Detroit will fill the spot vacated by Bridget Summers, who moved out of state and had to resign. Murray-Brown is president and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association. She leads the MNA’s strategic direction and overall operations.

Murray-Brown is the board chair for the National Council of Nonprofits, vice chair of the Board of Trustees for Detroit Public Television and a member of the Board of Directors for Michigan Associations of United Ways. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central State University. Murray-Brown also holds certifications in corporate community affairs from Boston College and strategic perspectives in nonprofit management from Harvard Business School.

Her term on the NMU Board of Trustees expires December 31, 2026.