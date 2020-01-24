Noquemanon weekend arrives

MARQUETTE, MI-- Hundreds of snow lovers are in Marquette County to take part in this year’s Noquemanon events.

In its 22nd year, the Noquemanon is considered to be one of the country’s premier point-to-point cross-country ski events.

The 50K Classic Marathon begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. It finishes at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The Half Noque starts at 11:45 a.m. on County Road 510 between Negaunee and Marquette. And the Snowshoe 15 mile begins at 1:10 p.m. using the last 15 miles of the Noque trail.

Sunday events include the Animoosh Skijor, the 20K snow bike race, and the shorter snowshoe races.

For more information go to Noquemanon.com.