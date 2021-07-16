One man dead following two-vehicle accident

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. - An Ishpeming man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ishpeming Township.

According to WLUC-TV6, the crash happened Sunday afternoon at around 5pm on County Road CG. Troopers say a southbound pick-up truck struck a northbound ORV. The driver of the ORV, 64-year old Joseph Nault of Ishpeming, died at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was taken to Bell Hospital for treatment. His name has not yet been released. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash… which remains under investigation.

State Police were assisted by Ishpeming Township Fire Department, UP Health System EMS and the Marquette Count Sheriff’s Office.