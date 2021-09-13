One person taken to hospital following Portage Township accident

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- An Atlantic Mine man was injured when his vehicle crashed in Houghton County Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 a.m. on Paradise Road near Pilgrim Road in Portage Township.

The 18-year-old man was navigating a corner when he lost control of his vehicle. It went into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert, continued eastbound and hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken to UPHS-Portage for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say he was wearing a seatbelt and neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the accident.