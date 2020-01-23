Online sports betting in Michigan will wait until 2021

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Sports bettors may be able to place wagers in person at Detroit casinos this spring but will wait until 2021 to do so online.

Mary Kay Bean, spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board, gave an update Wednesday, about a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed laws legalizing online gambling and sports betting. Bean estimates it will take a year to write and finalize rules so commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos can obtain online licenses.

She says regulators' goal is to authorize onsite sports wagers this spring.