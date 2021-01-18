Pandemic interrupts longtime Isle Royale wolf, moose study

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, MI-- Winter research activities at Isle Royale National Park are postponed until next year.

The island has been host since 1959 to a study of the interplay between wolves and moose. But park superintendent Denice Swanke says plans have been put on hold to protect the scientists and support personnel from possible exposure to the coronavirus. The park is closed each year from November 1 to April 15 and researchers use a single cabin.

This is the first year in the study’s history no research will be done. Swanke says park officials are confident in the decision to prioritize health and safety.