Parts of Eastern UP snowmobile trails shut down

MARQUETTE, MI-- A bridge washout and excessive water covering a trail are forcing the temporary closure of two snowmobile trail segments in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

In Chippewa County, north of Paradise, a section of the UP 452 Trail that spans the Shelldrake River is closed. Footings of a bridge there were washed out with high water. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating possible reroutes.

In Schoolcraft County, north of Indian Lake, major water holes have closed a section of the UP 7 Trail. A reroute is available.

Snowmobilers are reminded to ride with caution and watch for trail hazards, including low-hanging tree limbs and downed trees.