Peninsula Performances 2/07/20: NMU Choirs & a Tuba Senior Recital

By 21 seconds ago

Credit Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

We'll get eclectic with performances of choirs and the tuba in this program! We begin with the NMU Choirs in concert with compositions from Pergolesi, Byrd, and Mendelssohn. Then, we hear the low end of the tuba with the Senior Recital of Richard Frankowski, and music of John Cheetham, Ben Hase, Alexej Lebedjew and Oystein Baadsvik.

Program:

NMU Choirs & Arts Chorale 4-15-2017

Senior Recital Series: Richard Frankowski, tuba 12-3-2016

Listen to Peninsula Performances Fridays at 8pm ET / Tuesdays at 1pm ET / online at wnmufm.org 

Peninsula Performances

