Next time on Peninsula Performances,

Let the sound of a brass quintet and a pianist serenade you; the Far North Brass (a brass ensemble from Northern Michigan University's Department of Music that is made of students and faculty members) perform music of Speer, Praetorius, Hassler and more.

Listen to Peninsula Performances Fridays at 8pm ET / Tuesdays at 1pm ET / online at wnmufm.org