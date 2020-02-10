Pickup hits SUV in Marquette Township crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US-41 and County Road 492 in Marquette Township Sunday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Marquette man was exiting the Taco Bell driveway in a pickup when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound SUV driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming man.

A female passenger in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her neck and knee. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.