Police beat firefighters in Salvation Army bell ringing, donation match day Tuesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- Marquette County police barely edged out fire personnel in the amount of money raised ringing bells for the Salvation Army last week.

On Thursday and Friday officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and local departments, along with firefighters from across the county rang Red Kettle bells at different businesses. The police raised $2,985.64. They used K-9 units, a GoFundMe page, and even their kids to help the fundraising effort. Firefighters raised only about $60 less with a grand total of $2,925.02.

All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army.

A donor has come forward to say they will match 100 percent of donations placed in Red Kettles Tuesday, December 22—up to $5,000. Officials are urging residents to make an extra contribution to maximize the donation.