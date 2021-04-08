Police believe chemical used on marijuana plants caused Marquette fire

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials say a fire in a Marquette garage was likely caused by a chemical used to extract THC from marijuana plants.

The Marquette Police Department says 24-year-old Jacob Thompson, 24, suffered burns to his face, chest and neck in the Tuesday night fire on Summit Street. Officers believe he was using a flammable agent to extract THC, which caused a flash fire.

Thompson was taken to UPHS-Marquette and later transferred to U of M Hospital for severe burns.

Police say they found marijuana wax and oil at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.