MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials have identified the person who died Monday from falling off a cliff in Marquette’s Presque Isle Park.

City Police say Drew Barron, 20, of Caledonia, Michigan was descending the cliff in an effort to get some photos when he slipped and fell.

First responders retrieved him from Lake Superior and started lifesaving efforts, but Barron was later pronounced dead at UPHS-Marquette.

The Marquette Police Department says no foul play is suspected in his death.