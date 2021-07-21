Police report fatal fall on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI-- A man is dead after he fell from Arch Rock on Mackinac Island.

The body of the unidentified individual was found Wednesday morning at the bottom of the rock formation.

Island Police Chief Douglas Topolski doesn’t believe foul play was involved.

The man was in an area blocked off from the public. He has been tentatively identified, but no name has yet been released.

The arch rises 146 feet above Lake Huron. Officials believe the man lay at the base of the rock for several hours until a passerby found him.