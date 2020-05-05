Pregnancy, birth and postpartum care during COVID-19

MARQUETTE, MI-- A free, live webinar focused on preparing individuals and couples for pregnancy, birth and postpartum care will be available May through August to Marquette County residents.

Sessions will be held the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, offering alternating afternoon and evening sessions. The first session is scheduled for May 13th, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Presented by Doulas of Marquette, “A HEALTHY START: Pregnancy, Birth and Postpartum in The Time of COVID-19,” will provide an educational session covering preparation for labor, birth and postpartum, information on COVID-19, current hospital polices, and community resources available to expectant families. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Free registration has been made possible through a generous grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund through the Community Foundation of Marquette County and United Way of Marquette County. The fund is working to help meet immediate needs in the community related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pregnancy, birth and postpartum time are often filled with excitement and uncertainty for expectant mothers and their partners,” said Melinda Britton, Certified Doula, program facilitator, and owner of Doulas of Marquette. “Confusion on how COVID-19 impacts this process has many expectant parents concerned and looking for answers – our goal is to alleviate some of this uncertainty by providing education and helping create a sense of community they’ve lost.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, Marquette County is home to an estimated 600 expectant individuals. Many expectant mothers and their partners rely on friends, families, and other expectant parents, as well as community programs focused on childbirth education for support. As a result of COVID-19 and social distancing measures to limit potential exposure, these family are unable to engage in typical expectant family activities. In addition, many educational programs have been cancelled or limited to pre-recorded video-based resources.

“With hundreds of expecting parents in Marquette County, we are grateful for our donors who have made this needed educational support possible,” said Gail Anthony, CEO of the Community Foundation.

To register or learn more about upcoming sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-healthy-start-pregnancy-birth-and-postpartum-in-the-time-of-covid-19-tickets-103831101620. Registration can also be made directly through Doulas of Marquette at www.doulasofmarquette.com or (906) 869-0000. Participation is open to the first 25 individuals/couples to register for each session.