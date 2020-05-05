Questions remain regarding face-to-face instruction at NMU

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson is explaining a Board-approved proposal to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall semester.

In a campus-wide email Monday Erickson said though Northern has become more proficient in going completely online, students say they want the on-campus experience NMU provides.

Given that COVID-19 remains a threat in the world, Erickson says the NMU Emergency Planning Logistics Team has ten work groups identifying needs and working on solutions as the university prepares for the return of the workforce and students. Plans will be released once specifics of the state’s reopening initiatives are released.

The president says administrators will have to find ways to use technology for students both on and off campus and use it in a way that keeps everyone safer during face-to-face instruction. He notes the academic calendar will also have to accommodate times when infections are projected to be higher and people need to stay off campus.